As controversy continues in the UK about travel to “amber list” nations, the Spanish government has confirmed that British holidaymakers will be admitted from Monday 24 May.Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister, said: “From May 24 Spain will be more than delighted to receive British tourists back into our country without health controls.”An announcement from Madrid in the official state gazette said the UK would be added to the list of countries that are exempt from the “essential travel only” rule currently in force for non-EU nations.The UK will join Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Singapore, Thailand and other “low-risk” countries on...