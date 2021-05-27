Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Social distancing at affiliate events – a new kind of etiquette?

By Features Editor
affiliateinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many countries begin to head out of lockdown, those attending affiliate events and other get-togethers still need to be prepared to adhere to social distancing and other recommendations and restrictions from the government. This could also lead to new forms of etiquette arising that could influence how people behave at these events.

affiliateinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Social Business#Business Events#Business People#Business Practices#Linkedin#Etiquette Practices#Affiliate Events#Virtual Events#Connections#Virtual Platforms#Disadvantages#Swap Details#Handshakes#Swapped Business Cards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Sacramento, CAmymotherlode.com

Social Distancing And Business Restrictions Ending June 15th

Sacramento, CA–June 15th will bring some sweeping changes to California and COVID-19 regulations, it was already announced that the color-coded tier system and mask requirements would be leaving mid-June but on Friday state officials added social distancing and business capacity restrictions. Secretary of California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark...
Public HealthAlestle

BRIEF: SIUE releases new guidelines for masks, social distancing

Following the CDC’s updated guidelines, SIUE has loosened the requirements of wearing masks and maintaining social distance for fully vaccinated individuals, but stay the same for those who aren’t vaccinated. According to an email sent to the SIUE community, all students, faculty and staff are required to continue wearing masks...
Public Healthra.co

UK mass events without masks or social distancing as safe as shopping, early evidence suggests

Attending mass events in the UK, including raves, without masks or social distancing is as safe as going shopping or to a restaurant, early evidence suggests. Preliminary data from the government's Events Research Programme (ERP) shows that screening, ventilation and other mitigating factors significantly reduce the risk of a big outbreak at large events like concerts, raves and football matches, The Times reports. "We are still waiting for the final bits of data but the results so far have been very encouraging," a government source told The Times. "It will help make the case that these large events are not inherently more risky than other parts of the hospitality sector. It shows that there are things that you can do to make these settings as safe as other daily activities." Boris Johnson's government is expected to use the final data to shape how the UK emerges from lockdown, though the results won't factor in the newly concerning B.1.617 strain, AKA Indian variant, which could scupper plans to fully reopen on June 21st. The results are also expected to boost the case for Covid-status certification, The Times reports, meaning large events would be more accessible for those willing to take tests beforehand or who have antibodies or have been vaccinated. A decision on this is due to be announced before June 21st. One of the events in the ERP was a two-part rave in Liverpool hosted by Circus. Guests had to show a negative lateral flow test before arriving, but otherwise could mix and dance without restrictions. Photo credit: Jody Hartley.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Valley Support Groups Go Online for Social Distancing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – When the coronavirus pandemic swept into the Mahoning Valley last year, those working in addiction recovery scrambled to uphold one of the most important aspects of overcoming addiction: community. At a time when the recommendation for everyone was to stay apart, recovery centers knew they had to...
Public Healthnjfamily.com

New Jersey Lifts Mask Mandate and Social Distancing Requirements

In an effort to fully reopen the state in stages, Governor Murphy announced today that the indoor mask mandate would be lifted starting on Friday, May 28th. Additionally, ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the requirement for maintaining social distancing in all indoor and outdoor settings will be be lifted, dance floors can reopen and bars can operate normally.
Public Healthcastleinsider.com

No More Social Distancing at Carousel of Progress!

Its a great big beautiful tomorrow Disney friends! Our MickeyBloggers are on the scene at Magic Kingdom today! We decided to pop over to Carousel of Progress in Tomorrowland where social distancing measures have been relaxed big time! Social distancing is no longer being enforced at the queues! Guests are no longer being required to sit in every other row in the attractions auditorium. Nor are...
Dallas, TXpapercitymag.com

Introducing Social in Security — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador

Growing up, Heather Wiese Alexander was perfectly happy to do what she was told, as long as she understood the reasoning behind it. “I think there was a relentless curiosity that made me want to dive deeper into things like etiquette and formalities. I wasn’t satisfied just knowing about fork and napkin placement, or how to word an invitation,” Wiese Alexander recalls. “Knowing what to do was fine, but it felt empty without knowing why.”
Ethicscastlepinesconnection.com

Etiquette: patience, sympathy and kindness

As we come out of the lockdown, we emerge different. Etiquette involves remembering there are other people in the world. Etiquette columnist Catherine Newman says the definition of etiquette is derived from French culture and means “little ethics” which is exactly why the practice is more significant than ever. Newman states, “Etiquette is a whole world view and system of values; it’s how we live in a community with other people and is almost synonymous with kindness. Etiquette involves remembering that there are other people in the world with their own needs, feelings and grief. People who are taking up space and oxygen near you who are different than you.”
Internetgroovypost.com

What Does “CU” Mean and How Do I Use It Online?

We enjoy our internet slang because of its ease of use. Some internet abbreviations are somewhat difficult to figure out (YMMV, DGMW) without prior use. The term CU isn’t one of the hard ones, however. Here’s a quick look at a term you might have already used in email or text today.
Technologyinnotechtoday.com

Event Technology Trends That Are Shaping the Future

Technology trends are taking over virtually every sector, and the events industry has not been left out. From live streaming and artificial intelligence, these technologies are helping increase attendance, streamline attendee experiences, and simply the work of event creators. But which event tech trends should you adopt? We’ve compiled five...
MinoritiesMedPage Today

Op-Ed: The Day My Patient Called Me the N-Word

Two years into my surgical training, and 5 days after the murder of George Floyd, someone called attention to my Blackness in a way I had never experienced. One of my patients was an older white lady who appeared to be between 70 and 80 years old. I saw her for a routine postoperative visit when it was time to remove her surgical dressing. As I do with all my patients, I asked if she was OK with removing it so early in the morning. She hesitated but said yes, warning me that if I hurt her, she would be mad. I assured her that I would do it as gently as I could. Understandably, removing surgical dressings and tape can be very painful, so to make it easier, I rubbed a small alcohol wipe along her skin as I removed the tape. I took my time, and after removing one side of the dressing, I stopped to take a break. Nevertheless, my patient felt the sting each time I pulled, and I could see her frustration growing by the second.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Walks into a Bookstore

A man walked into a bookstore and found an unusual notebook behind a counter locked in a glass box. He was amazed by the book and inquired about it. Sometimes, shoppers get conned of their hard-earned money by some smart shop owners. Hence, it is important for one to always be smart when buying and selling to avoid such scenarios.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman hilariously reveals how she realised Tinder profile was a catfish in viral TikTok

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after amusingly pointing out the way she was able to determine a potential Tinder match was a catfish.Last week, Tanith Gregory, who goes by the username @tanithgregory on the app, uploaded a video in which she showed a screenshot of a Tinder profile for a man named Andrew, which included a photo that was taken directly from a Google search for “Tim Johnson model”.The catfishing attempt was obvious because the person in question did not crop the screenshot they took of the Google results, meaning the top of the photo included the words...