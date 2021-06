As automakers rush ahead with a lithium-ion arms race, BMW is looking further ahead. BMW has said it will not be investing in the lithium-ion gigafactory race that many other automakers are, choosing instead to work with partners as battery technology develops. Unlike Volkswagen or GM, which have both announced ambitions for 240 gigawatt-hours of battery production by 2030, or Mercedes and Tesla, which are building Germany-based gigafactories for battery production, BMW says that battery technology is changing too fast for an investment into specific facilities right now to make sense.