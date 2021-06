Snap is working on a new video-editing app for the iPhone, dubbed Story Studio, that will help you create vertical mobile videos for Spotlight, Snapchat's TikTok competitor. Rather than bake in this functionality into the existing Snapchat app, like TikTok and Instagram, Snap will be releasing Story Studio later this year as a brand new app. Story Studio will launch on iOS, with no word at post time about an Android version.