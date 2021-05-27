Ripple crochet pattern: How to crochet chevron cushions

Bring that sought-after ripple crochet look into your living room with Kath Webber’s how to crochet chevron cushions tutorial. This exclusive chevron pillow pattern is just beautiful and we’re huge fans! Whether you’re wanting to add a splash of colour to your sofa, desk chair, or bed, her ripple crochet pattern is the one for you. Kath shows you how to crochet these ripples but it’s up to you what colour you’d like to make your cushions. We know some makers would prefer the monochrome look and if that’s you then never fear. Simply follow Kath’s pattern with grey and white yarn. There’s no rules when it comes to crochet!