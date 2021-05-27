MLB (5/26): Cardinals avoid sweep, Royals fall in extras
(KMAland) -- The Cardinals avoided a sweep with a win over the White Sox while the Royals fell in extra innings to the Rays in MLB action on Wednesday. Cardinals (27-22): St. Louis avoided the sweep with a 4-0 win over the White Sox (28-20). Tommy Edman hit a pair of home runs, and Edmundo Sosa drove in two runs to lead the Cardinals. John Gant (4-3) tossed five innings, gave up five hits and struck out three to pick up the win.www.kmaland.com