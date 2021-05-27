10 challenging UK outdoor adventures for children and teenagers

Challenging yourself on an outdoor adventure and overcoming fears, be they of heights, injury or humiliation, is an important rite of passage for older children and teenagers, and a great way to boost self-confidence and resilience. And with many school activity trips cancelled for the second year running, here are some ideas for parents looking to plug that gap off their own back. The kind of transformative experiences kids can only have when they get out into the elements and leave their bedrooms and comfort zones behind.