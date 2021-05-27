被酸「疫情升溫就返美」！百萬YouTuber澄清：絕對不可能 | U.S. YouTuber accused of jumping ship amid Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreak
【看CP學英文】熱愛台灣文化的美籍YouTuber莫彩曦擁有超過百萬人次訂閱，由於時常拍攝分享與家人體驗的台灣生活，在網路社群上擁有相當高的人氣。. U.S. YouTuber Hailey Jane Richards, who is known for boasting of her love for Taiwan, has more than one million subscribers to her channel. As her videos often feature her family and life in Taiwan, she has become extremely popular among social media users. 不過日前也因為上傳了回美國的紀錄影片，遭網友質疑「台灣疫情升溫就回美國」。. Yet, she was recently...chinapost.nownews.com