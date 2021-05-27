Cancel
Blue Raiders Down No. 1 Seed and Nationally Ranked Charlotte on the First Day of the C-USA Tournament

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleRUSTON, La. – In their first postseason appearance in six years, the Middle Tennessee baseball team won their opening game of the 2021 Air Force Reserve Conference USA Baseball Championship over top seeded and No. 16 ranked Charlotte, 7-2. The Blue Raiders (24-27-1, C-USA 12-19-1) are the first eight-seed since 2017 and the seventh team in C-USA history to defeat the one-seed in the opening round of the conference tournament.

