Pernod Ricard expands Argentinian wine range into convenience channel

The majority of my pre-SaddleBrooke, quasi-retired life was spent in the profession of police service. For just under thirty-years I did everything from walk a foot beat on the midnight to eight shift to sitting behind the big desk; crafting annual budgets, meeting with members of the city council and holding press briefings. My time as a detective was especially satisfying; tracking down witnesses, examining evidence and narrowing down my suspect list. Poking around and digging for clues became almost like a treasure hunt. This interest in searching for just the right leads has stuck with me and I’ve made use of it when seeking out terrific wines and great wine values.