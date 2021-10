It was a bit of a surprise to see that Ashley McBryde had to postpone her show at The Wilma last night. We've been talking about the show for months and I came into work today thinking she had played the show as planned. I decided to poke around online and see if I could find any pictures or posts about the show on social media. The first thing I saw was a recap from Tuesday night in Billings where she opened for Luke Combs. I read a review of the show and then moved on to find some details from the Missoula show. But after arriving in Missoula, an accident meant Ashley wouldn't be able to perform at The Wilma as planned.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO