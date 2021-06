Early graft loss is a devastating kidney transplant complication associated with high mortality and an increased risk of sensitization to antigens from the failed graft. Moreover, if rapid re-transplantation were to occur, given that the human leukocyte antigen antibodies identification may not be reliable until several weeks after transplantation, the recipient’s immunological status would be uncertain. Hence, there could be an increased immunological risk. To date, there is no information on whether a rapid re-transplantation after early graft loss, without a new reliable anti-HLA determination, is safe.