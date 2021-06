Esther Lim noticed the increase in anti-Asian rhetoric as soon as the coronavirus began to spread around the world. “COVID led to a stereotype that Asians are still barbaric, unclean and a cause of disease. And that turned into blatant attacks sometimes toward the Asian community,” Lim said. This was bolstered, she continued, by President Trump’s racist remarks about the virus. “Those were a direct threat to me. That’s when I got really scared.”