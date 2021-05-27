Nisa gives partners the inside scoop on ice-cream
A dedicated ice-cream brochure was launched to partners that highlighted key products to stock supported by category insights and details on the latest newcomers to the market, all available to buy through the Nisa catalogue. Co-op own label has also launched new SKUs in the category, including a new vegan brand of GRO ice cream lines that comprise individual ice cream treats as well as share tubs, in addition to a selection of branded new products.www.talkingretail.com