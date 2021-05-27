Nisa gives partners the inside scoop on ice-cream

Lilacs have a very sentimental meaning to me. I will always remember being way younger and going on a bike ride with my friend and cutting lilac branches with flowers in different spots around parks and outside of people’s fences. If you want lilacs in a vase in the city, you will have to go on a walk during the night and try to steal them responsibly. But, if you want to use any kinds of edible flowers in cooking, make sure they come from a more remote place. I picked these up at my grandmother’s house. With one intention only – making lilac ice cream.