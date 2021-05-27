Cancel
Review: John Krasinski crafts worthy sequel in ‘A Quiet Place II’

By George M. Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Actor, filmmaker and good guy extraordinaire John Krasinski taps in to something with his “A Quiet Place” films. It’s horror done in a way that’s at least more palatable for those such as me. After the onset of Jason Voorhees from the “Friday the 13th” films and Michael Myers in...

www.tribuneledgernews.com
Movies/Film

Emily Blunt Debunks ‘Fantastic Four’ Casting Rumors, Doesn’t Like Superhero Movies Anyway

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been at the top of the fan-casting lists for the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, AKA Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, in Marvel’s forthcoming Fantastic Four. But even though Emily Blunt nearly entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow before scheduling took her away from the role, the actress may no longer be interested in taking on a superhero role. In fact, she doesn’t even really like superhero movies, she says.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

A QUIET PLACE PART TWO New Trailer And Featurette – Fan Event Thursday, May 27th, To Feature Live Q&A With Director John Krasinski

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
MoviesNY Daily News

SEE IT: Final hair-raising ‘Quiet Place Part II’ trailer 14 months after initial theatrical release date

Fourteen months after its initial release date, movie fans will finally get a chance to see John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place: Part II” in theaters starting May 28. Paramount has released the final trailer for the oft-pandemic-delayed movie, which follows the events of the blockbuster original with the surviving members of the Abbott family — played by Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe — on the run from a mysterious monster menace that hunts by sound in the sequel.
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

‘A Quiet Place II’ shares its final trailer, saying the film is meant forthe theaters

The latest and final trailer for the upcoming “A Quiet Place II” dropped online Thursday morning. The trailer, which you can see below, gives us our first glimpse of what to expect in the new film. It appears “A Quiet Place II” will take place before the aliens invaded Earth and after the events of “A Quiet Place,” which allows John Krasinski’s character to appear again in the series.
Moviesleedaily.com

Quiet Place Part II’ Trailer Arrives, Release Date, Cast Ans Plot

In what could but some sort of unexpected report, Paramount has disclosed the 2nd melodramatic trailer for John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place part II only over 16 months after the first teaser trailer. A Quiet Place Part II is an American terror movie and the series to the 2018 movie...
Movies/Film

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Battling Paramount Over ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Paydays

When Warner Bros. announced that every one of its 2021 releases would be dropped day and date on HBO Max, several high profile directors and actors did not react well to that news because it impacted the amount of money they could make based on a film’s theatrical performance. Fast forward several months, and a similar conversation is happening again, this time at Paramount.
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

Fantastic 4: Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Could Feature

Emily Blunt and her husband could join Marvel for the reboot of “Fantastic 4”. The creators of the MCU are reported to be interested in having the actress and her husband, John Krasinski, be a part of the new film. Recently, rumors have begun to circulate that Marvel is interested...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Krasinski Sets First Look Deal At Paramount

John Krasinski and his Sunday Night production company have closed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures. The signing comes a few days after reports indicated that Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt were upset over “A Quiet Place Part II” being fast-tracked to the Paramount+ service 45 days after its upcoming theatrical release on May 28th.
MoviesScreenrant.com

A Quiet Place Part II's Monster Origins Risks Hurting The Sequel

The final trailer for the upcoming horror-thriller sequel A Quiet Place Part II suggests the film will explore the backstory and creatures that inhabit this post-apocalyptic world, but this goes against what made John Krasinski's surprise hit so appealing in the first place. Best known as Jim from The Office, Krasinski surprised many when he directed and starred in his high-concept monster movie, and surprised even more when that movie became a hit, as it earned over $300M against a mere $17M budget. But part of that film's strength was its restraint, withholding information until it became absolutely essential in an effort to create a more subjective experience for the viewer. The second will would do well to remember this lesson, lest the movie end up one of many discarded sequels which fail to recapture the magic of their originator.
Moviesnerdist.com

A QUIET PLACE PART II Trailer Shows the World’s Past and Future

In 2018, John Krasinski surprised the world with the horror film A Quiet Place. Though not his directorial debut, this turn to horror proved necessary in establishing the Office star as a filmmaker. (Krasinski helmed Brief Interviews with Hideous Men in 2009 and The Hollars in 2016.) As such, rapt attention accompanied the news of a second Quiet Place film. When the sequel premiered in New York on March 8, 2020, excitement and curiosity bloomed further.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

John Krasinski

Access contact info, org charts, active projects and more for John Krasinski and 80,000+ other executives and producers. Want to contact John Krasinski directly? Get phone numbers, email addresses, org charts and more from virtually everyone working in entertainment! Visit Variety Insight.
MoviesMovieMaker

A Quiet Place Part II Trailer: Quiet as a Mouse, But With Jump Scares (Video)

The final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II was released on Thursday, and it will make you want to walk on your tip-toes and keep as quiet as a church mouse. The sequel to the 2018 hit film A Quiet Place is again directed by John Krasinski, who also writes with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. It follows the aftermath of the first movie, with the Abbott family looking for a way to survive in a landscape infested by killer creatures who use sound to track their prey. But they have to do it without Krasinski’s character, Lee. Don’t worry, though — he still appears.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FANTASTIC FOUR: Emily Blunt Says She & John Krasinski Have Not Been Contacted About The Marvel Studios Reboot

Ever since Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Fantastic Four, fans have been clamoring for Kevin Feige and company to cast the real-life husband-wife duo of John Krasinski (The Office; Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow; A Quiet Place) as Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it doesn't sound like there's been much movement on that front.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Neither Blunt or Krasinski approached for Fantastic Four reboot

Now this is criminal. Where’s their call, Feige!?. Out doing the rounds for “A Quiet Place Part II”, opening this week, actress Emily Blunt tells Howard Stern she hasn’t been approached about playing Sue Storm in Marvel’s upcoming “Fantastic Four” reboot. As you’re likely aware, Blunt and hubby John Krasinski are long-time favourites to play the heads of the family in the MCU Phase 4 venture.