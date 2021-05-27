Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Get a brew, not covid: Mobile pharmacy stops in Missoula

By Maria Anderson ABC FOX Reporter
KULR8
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. - One Billings based pharmacy is hitting the road to help get people vaccinated across the state. Pharm406 is stopping in Missoula this week to get people vaccinated while they enjoy their happy hour all at once. The pharmacy is teaming up with Cranky Sam Public House to...

www.kulr8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Health
City
Sheridan, MT
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Montana Coronavirus
City
Glasgow, MT
State
Montana State
Billings, MT
Health
Missoula, MT
Coronavirus
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Covid#Free Beer#Mont One#Cranky Sam Public House#Based Pharmacy#Breweries#Pharmacist#Adults#Kids#Fun#Happy Hour#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Billings, MTKULR8

RiverStone Health offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccines in Yellowstone County

BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health teamed up with businesses and churches to distribute free COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment necessary in Yellowstone County. According to a Facebook post from RiverStone Health, the following first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics will happen at the following dates and locations:. Custer Public Schools May 20...
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana StateKULR8

MSU Billings rescinds mask rule

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University announced they are rescinding the existing mask rule on campus, MSUB announced Monday. The following is a letter from MSUB's COVID-19 Incident Command Team & Chancellor Hicswa:. Dear Campus Community,. Last Friday, Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian sent a memo to all MUS...
Montana Stateexplorebigsky.com

New virus strains confirmed in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/17/21. Two coronavirus strains that have caused deadly outbreaks in other countries have been identified in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. One case of the strain from India was identified in Lewis and Clark County, and three cases from the strain from Brazil have been linked to Big Horn, Gallatin and Meagher counties. The information was “quietly posted on the MDPHHS’s website on May 7,” according to the Daily Inter Lake. Both variants are more transmissible, but it is unclear if they are more deadly. NBC Montana confirmed on May 17 that all three cases of the Brazil variant were “breakthrough” cases, which means the patients were two weeks from their final COVID-19 vaccinations and considered fully vaccinated when they tested positive.
Missoula County, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

U of M Chimes in on Missoula Mask Mandate

A week ago on May 10th, the Missoula County Health Department declared that masks were no longer required in Missoula County, just recommended. Shortly after, the CDC announced that masking was no longer required for people who have been fully vaccinated. Despite the lifting of the mask mandate, some of the places still requiring masks include, but are not limited to:
Missoula County, MTmissoulacounty.us

Missoula County Weekly: May 17-21

Welcome to Missoula County Weekly. You’re receiving this because you’ve signed up to receive e-notifications from missoulacounty.us. Missoula County Weekly will keep you informed and up-to-date on public meetings, county projects and initiatives, and more. If you’re viewing this on the homepage of the Missoula County website and would like to receive e-notifications, you can sign up for them here: https://www.missoulacounty.us/news/e-notification and choose “Weekly Newsletter” as one of your preferences. If there’s something you’d like to know more about, feel free to contact us at communicationsadministration@missoulacounty.us.
Montana Statevoicesofmontana.com

Aquatic Invasive Species In Montana Waters

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 17:20. What can Montana boaters do to put an end to aquatic invasive species entering our state? In recent years, the invasive Quagga and Zebra Mussels have been found in Montana waters and there’s been an increased effort to completely clear them out by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Click on the podcast to hear from the Montana FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau’s Liz Lodman learn what exactly they’ve been doing and what still needs to be done to keep these mussels out for good.
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Missoula, MTPosted by
KPAX

"Gnomefest" brings prizes—and gnomes—to Missoula cleanup

If you're out and about at one of Missoula’s many public parks and you see a magical creature, you might want to take a second look. Hidden in tree crevices are dozens of gnomes made of earth-toned clay so they blend in. "Gnomefest" is an imaginative spin on cleaning up the public parks by local kombucha company, Back to the Mother .
Montana StateNBCMontana

Dinosaurs, prehistoric Montana Moments at Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana has one of the world's most extensive collections of dinosaur fossils. At Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, you can see those ancient fossils up close and learn all about them. The museum attracts people from all over the world. On the day NBC Montana visited,...
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...
Montana Statenorthernbroadcasting.com

Goodwill CEO Talks About What The Company Provides Montana

With graduation season upon us and employers planning to hire 7.2% more graduates from the Class of 2021 than they did from the Class of 2020, the personal-finance website Wallet Hub released its report on 2021’s best places to start a career comparing more than 180 U.S. Cities. Billings ranks 66th while Missoula is at 97th based on 28 key indicators of career-friendliness from the availability of entry level jobs to monthly average starting salary to housing affordability.
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Renters in Missoula see huge price increases, few options

Amanda Barr originally agreed to pay $675 per month in 2018 when she moved into a one-bedroom apartment in a large complex on the south side of Missoula. There have been small increases in the rent since then, but she's been able to make it work. Earlier this spring, though,...
Missoula, MTmontanarightnow.com

Students learn skills in agriculture

MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana's family farms are in the hands of future generations and one school district is giving their students the hands-on education they need to be successful. Just five minutes outside of Missoula lies a 100-acre farm owned by the Missoula County School District. There, they learn everything...
Montana StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The post New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management appeared first on Local News 8.
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Montana tribes, nonprofits sue over voting laws

Montana tribes and two nonprofits are suing the Secretary of State over two bills they say unconstitutionally infringe on Native Americans’ ability to vote in Montana. The bills being challenged are House Bill 176 and part of House Bill 530, which would respectively end late voter registration on Election Day and put restrictions on ballot collections, a popular tool for Get Out the Vote efforts. Both bills have been signed into law.