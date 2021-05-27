Journey to the West: 20 Japanese titles that changed gaming

Pokemon Journeys originally began with a flashback story that showed us a young Ash Ketchum who had yet to strike out in his goal to become one of the greatest trainers in the world, while also introducing his future friend in Goh and an appearance by the ancient Pokemon known as Mew. While Mew hasn't played much of a role in the latest season of the popular anime series, Goh set out on his road as a Pokemon trainer with the explicit goal of adding the ancient Pokemon to his roster and with his growing library of pocket monsters, it might be in the cards.