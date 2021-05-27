Journey to the West: 20 Japanese titles that changed gaming
The country no longer dominates the industry in quite the way it once did, but Japan's impact on video games is undeniable. Such companies as Taito and Namco transformed the arcade scene in the late 1970s and early eighties; while North America was going through its oft-written-about games crash around the year 1983, Nintendo transformed home console gaming with the Family Computer, or Famicom, or the plain old Nintendo Entertainment System elsewhere in the world.wireframe.raspberrypi.org