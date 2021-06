BUFFALO, N.Y. — The COVID pandemic shut down events or made them go virtual, but now some festivals are back in person, and vendors say they're especially thrilled. "It's a big sigh of relief. Less surreal than it is like, 'Oh, OK.' We're back, or at least we're headed in that direction," said Joe Kontrabecki, who owns the T-shirt shop Retro Buffalo and finally was back at the Hamburg Fairgrounds for the Springtime in the Country Artisan Market on Saturday.