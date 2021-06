IKEA has recalled bowls, plates and mugs from two of its product lines after receiving reports of the items breaking and potentially causing burns.The recall, which has been issued worldwide, asks customers who purchased items from the HEROISK and TALRIKA range between August 2019 and May 2021 to stop using them and contact customer services.It said the tableware, which is made from PLA, a thermoplastic polyester, had been found to become brittle and break when used for hot food or liquid, creating a potential burn hazard.The news comes after 123 reports of breakages globally, including four reports of injuries in the UK, Sweden, Norway and Spain. Most of these injuries were burns due to hot...