After making strenuous efforts to get myself vaccinated against the coronavirus, I finally got my first dose over the weekend. Ever since the government opened up the vaccination drive to include people between the ages of 18 and 45, I have been desperate to get a jab. Like I am sure most people are looking at how vaccine slots on the Cowin website disappear in the blink of an eye. Although I feel like the people who are more susceptible to contract the coronavirus and for whom the virus will cause more complications should be vaccinated first. Pregnant women, for instance. The government has finally allowed lactating mothers to take the vaccine but nothing has been said about pregnant women and this is making them extremely angsty.