PORTSMOUTH— Seacoast-area nonprofit Step Up Parents can now expand its reach into New Hampshire’s Upper Valley with a $5,000 grant from the Hypertherm HOPE Foundation. Step Up Parents provides financial support to kinship caregivers raising the children of parents with substance use disorder. With this grant, many more families will receive support for their individual needs, like aid with daycare costs, clothing, baby supplies, or music lessons. In many cases, this support is more important than ever in the wake of this extremely challenging year.