The 30-member jury of Mnet's ongoing music game show Kingdom has finally been unveiled.Ever since the program started with idol groups BTOB, SF9, iKON, The Boyz, Stray Kids, and ATEEZ, the rankings determined by the results of the jury votes have been controversial. There were fans who questioned the adequacy of the judges and asked why the judges were not announced. In the episode just before the final round, Mnet finally showed the judges.