We are members of a tragic club that keeps growing. Public officials should be trying to prevent shootings like San Jose and Miami, not fueling them. Gun violence couldn’t be more personal for us, the parents of a 24-year-old who was killed in the 2012 slaughter in Aurora, Colorado. We are being retraumatized again and again by endless new shootings, and thoughts and prayers aren’t what we need. We want an immediate response from public officials at all levels, because the carnage isn’t stopping, while appropriate legislation and other measures have so often ground to a halt.