Real Madrid says Zidane stepping down as team's coach

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Zinedine Zidane is stepping down as Real Madrid coach, again. The club said Thursday the Frenchman is leaving his job, a few days after a season in which Madrid failed to win a title for the first time in more than a decade.

