Irving Tissue agrees to increase assessment on Fort Edward property, will pay more in taxes

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the tax lien for the real property listed below will be sold at public auction on the 23rd day of June 2021, at 10:00 A.M., and the succeeding days until all of said tax liens have been offered, at the Village Hall, 383 Roquette Avenue, South Floral Park, N.Y., to discharge the tax, interest and other charges which may be due thereon at the time of sale.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that payment of the amount of a bid to the Village is required within ten (l0) days after the sale. Where no bid is made, the tax lien shall be deemed to have been sold to and purchased by the Village of South Floral Park. Name Address ID Amount TABIGUE, ALBERTO 162 MEMPHIS AVENUE 32-210-482 $1,129.54FRANCIS, TRANELL ARTHUR AVE LOT 32-334-34 $69.36HARRIS, ESTATE OF JOSEPH MARGUERITE AVENUE 32- 336-109 $69.36SOLIS, JACKIE & JORGE 424 LOUIS AVENUE 32-337-81 $1,692.99HAMPTON, FRED 209 KINGSTON AVENUE 32-338-27 $1,144.40FERRARA, JOSEPH 151 FREDERICK AVE 32-346-36 $1,238.53CORBETT, DUANE & ALICEA 365 LOUIS AVENUE 32-344-118 $1,868.95 PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that these properties have not been researched to notify any persons with a publicly recorded.