EU calls on Iran to review sentencing of female activist

 6 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The European Union on Thursday called on Iran to review a case of a prominent female human rights activist who was sentenced to 30 months in prison and 80 lashes on charges of protesting against the killing of protesters during the country's 2019 unrest.

