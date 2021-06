New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks 6/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Mets will play Game 3 of their 3-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field Phoenix, AZ, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 3:40 PM (EDT). The Mets are heading to the plate following a 6-2 victory over the Diamondbacks during the opening game of the series and the team is currently sitting on a 26-20 record overall. New York is 1st in the National League West Division.