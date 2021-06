Logjam Presents just keeps pumping out the concert announcements - and we LOVE it! The only thing we've really been missing is the addition of a few country concerts. Sure, we've seen some recently added shows where the artist has dabbled in country or maybe gets the country label loosely attached to them.....but this is really the first show where it's a country artist, with songs on country radio. Today's announcement has Ashley McBryde playing the Wilma on September, 22 with her This Town Talks Tour.