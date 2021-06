Since the article “Laying Flat is Righteous” appeared on the Internet on April 17, “lay-flatism” became a trending topic on the Chinese Internet. The official media heavily criticizes the concept and continues to promote striving as the chicken soup for happiness. Many netizens, however, expressed that they would much rather “laying flat with dignity than kneeling without.” Hong Kong’s media has largely been adopting an observer perspective and focusing on economic activities. In fact, for the youngsters in Hong Kong, either it is economically, or politically, they really should be laying flat in today’s age. Yet how is this different from the mockery toward the rise of China and the return of Hong Kong to the right track that also cannot be tolerated by the authorities?