Nicollet County is hosting three opportunities for individuals 12 years and older, living or attending school in Nicollet County, to be vaccinated for COVID-19. These clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine. A second dose will be required three weeks following the first dose. Parents/guardians must attend the clinic to provide consent for minors. There is no charge for the vaccine and no insurance information will be requested. Pre-registration is not required, but it is highly encouraged. Questions regarding these clinics can be directed to Jessalyn Mercado at 507-934-8557 or by email at Jessalyn.Mercado@co.nicollet.mn.us.