Senior midfielder Meghan Korht had a goal and an assist for Monona Grove in a 3-1 Badger South win over Watertown’s girls soccer team on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. Monona Grove (4-1-1, 4-0 in conference) scored twice in the first ten minutes and never trailed. Korht ran down a ball in the corner and sent a cross into the box which deflected off a defender and went into the net in the sixth minute.