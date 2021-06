Nvidia just announced its new $1,199 RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and it’s set to release tomorrow, June 3rd. It hasn’t exactly been easy to buy a graphics card as of late, though, and it seems extremely likely that demand for this new card is going to be through the roof. If you’re looking to try to pick one up, you might want to consider Best Buy, which has announced that customers will be able to line up at 81 of its stores for the chance to snag a Founder’s Edition of the card.