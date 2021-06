A Range Rover used by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has sold at auction for £50,625 (£71,000). The Range Rover Vogue SE SUV was given to Prince William and Duchess Catherine by the VIP Department of Land Rover in 2013. The SUV went under the hammer at the Bonhams in Bicester, Oxfordshire. After unsurprisingly attracting interest from as many royal as car enthusiasts, it ended up selling for £10,000 more than its estimate, and double the price a similar vehicle would retail for without a royal connection.