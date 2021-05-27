Joint Election Committee considers VOTES Act
Staff reporter covering state and local politics. Report for America Corps Member. VIEW BIO. After the pandemic changed the election process, a joint committee on elections held a public hearing May 19 on making some of those changes permanent. Mail-in ballots, safety protocols and new voting timelines proved successful in ensuring safety and increasing voter turnout, while ideas like same-day voter registration and voting rights for the incarcerated are gaining new traction.www.baystatebanner.com