Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Joint Election Committee considers VOTES Act

By Morgan C. Mullings
baystatebanner.com
 6 days ago

Staff reporter covering state and local politics. Report for America Corps Member. VIEW BIO. After the pandemic changed the election process, a joint committee on elections held a public hearing May 19 on making some of those changes permanent. Mail-in ballots, safety protocols and new voting timelines proved successful in ensuring safety and increasing voter turnout, while ideas like same-day voter registration and voting rights for the incarcerated are gaining new traction.

www.baystatebanner.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Early Voting#Voting Day#Voting Rights#Voter Rights#Electronic Voting#Election Results#Joint Election Committee#America Corps#The Massachusetts Aclu#Commonwealth Magazine#Lawyers For Civil Rights#Banner#Joint Committee#Election Laws#Election Day#Election Modernization#Voters#Voter Turnout#Legislators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
ACLU
Related
Santa Fe County, NMsantafecountynm.gov

Elections & Voting Division

The Elections and Voting division is responsible for running fair and lawful elections within Santa Fe County and maintaining voter information and registrations. - Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 - Special Election for Congressional District 1. Read the SOS Proclamation in English or Spanish. - Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 - Regular...
Electionsheraldstandard.com

Voting issues foster mistrust in elections

Ballot shortages and misprints plagued Tuesday’s elections in spots across Pennsylvania – even as the state is striving to rebuild trust, especially among Republicans, in the voting process. We find it inexcusable that some voters arrived at polling places, only to be told there were no ballots – as happened...
Presidential ElectionRegister Citizen

Mail-in voting law spurring new tensions over elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — County officials reprised their call Tuesday for fixes to Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law to help them run a smoother election in November, as a fight brewed over whether counties must throw out mailed-in ballots without the voter's handwritten date on the envelope. The counties' call for...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Last chance to vote in CD1 election

The Albuquerque-based seat in the House of Representatives won’t be vacant for much longer. Voters in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District head to the polls Tuesday to decide who will replace Rep. Deb Haaland, who resigned from her seat after being confirmed as secretary of the interior. Vying to replace...
Texas Statejurist.org

Texas house democrats block vote on election reform bill

Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives blocked a vote Sunday on an election reform bill that would allegedly make it more difficult for minorities to vote. A bail bill also died in the house because of the walk-out. Senate Bill 7 would limit early voting hours and add...
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Atlantic to consider changing election rules

ATLANTIC — The city of Atlantic will consider changing the way city officials are elected Wednesday in an effort, officials say, to better represent the views of the community. Currently, the city uses a winner-take-all system in which the candidate who receives the most votes, regardless of the total percentage,...
Politicsheraldpubs.com

Lawmakers To Consider Postponing 2022 Primary Elections to June

SPRINGFIELD – Lawmakers are considering a massive omnibus bill that would push back the date of the 2022 primary elections amid other major changes to the state’s election code. It was filed Sunday night, May 30, and the General Assembly could move it through committees and floor votes in both...
Crowley, LAcrowleytoday.com

House, Senate act on voting, election measures

Seven bills and one House resolution about voting and elections advanced through the House and Senate committees on governmental affairs Wednesday. The resolution, sponsored by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, provides criteria for considering redistricting plans to draw boundaries for seats in Congress and the state Legislature based on 2020 Census information.
Congress & CourtsSheridan Press

Committee revives controversial gun bill in surprise vote

The Joint Agriculture Committee Tuesday revived a controversial gun rights bill on a split-second, unannounced vote moments before the committee adjourned in a move lambasted by critics for its lack of transparency. The bill, last session’s Senate File 81 — Second Amendment Preservation Act, would prevent agents of the state...
Chester, NJchestertownship.org

Voting in the Primary Election

There will be in-person voting at your regular polling location. Mail-in Ballots can not be left at the polls, but can be deposited in the drop box located at Town Hall, 1 Parker Road, by 8:00 p.m. the day of the election, or mailed via USPS and postmarked on or before June 8th.
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

For the People Act addresses voting issues

Senate Bill 1, called the For the People Act, addresses voting issues that concern all of us and that we should all support. Clearly, being able to vote, being sure that are votes are counted, and having confidence that the voting process works accurately and securely are important to all eligible voters. This bill addresses all of these in the following ways: It expands voter registration, including automatic and same-day registration, and voting access (vote-by-mail and early voting). It limits removing voters from voting rolls and, importantly, creates an independent commission to carry out congressional redistricting.
Morgantown, WVwajr.com

Morgantown to consider support for national voting rights bill

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown City Council will have an official endorsement of a piece of national legislature on it’s regular meeting agenda. During Morgantown City Council’s Committee of the Whole Tuesday, a resolution that would have the city endorse H.R. 1 and S.R. 1 were approved by council with very little opposition. The endorsement, is being done with the hopes of getting extra public support for a bill that is expected to be heavily contested in national politics.
Hamden, CTncadvertiser.com

Letter: Vote for change in Hamden election

Hamden’s debt is an eye opener. The Register recently reported that the citizens in the town of Hamden carries a debt load of $19,000 per person. In other words, Hamden’s debt exceeds $1 billion. This is more than any other municipality in the state of Connecticut. Certainly a dubious award at best and speaks to the irresponsible and utter mismanagement of the town’s finances.
South Kingstown, RIricentral.com

Committee talks what’s next post bond election

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — In the weeks following the results of the special election, members of the school building committee have been searching for a path forward. That path, they’ve decided, needs to be determined by the school committee. There was unanimous agreement on Tuesday evening that a recommendation be made to the school committee, encouraging the undertaking of a community-wide feedback survey.
Electionswillcountygazette.com

Committee to Elect Rick Laib receives $750 during Q1 2020

Committee to Elect Rick Laib received $750 during the first quarter 2020, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. Helen Laib contributed the most with a total amount of $500. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance...