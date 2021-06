Since its launch, Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 coupes have been involved in several accidents. In one case, a Corvette owner was left shaken but impressed with how safe the Chevy was after a serious crash. However, not all C8s could be salvaged after an accident. A Facebook post shows a 2020 Vette (in 2LT trim with the Z51 package) with everything ahead of the passenger compartment missing entirely - put another way, nearly half of the car is gone. Details of how this Corvette got damaged are unknown but its low-mileage V8 engine is now up for sale on eBay. As it is mid-engined, the engine compartment of this wrecked Corvette remained intact.