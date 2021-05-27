Cancel
Chicago, IL

Things To Do

Chicago Sun-Times
 6 days ago

Chicago is home to some of the world’s greatest museums. Use our guide to find events and activities happening at the city’s many galleries and exhibits.

chicago.suntimes.com
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Things to do with kids in and around Chicago

Welcome to our highlights of events and entertainment in Chicago for kids and families to enjoy. Bookmark this page and check back for updates on the latest activities. Where: North Park Village Nature Center, 5801 N. Pulaski. What: The Lyric Opera, Chicago Park District and the Greater Chicago Food Depository...
San Rafael, CAMarin Independent Journal

3 interesting things to do this weekend

• Check out an array of artwork, vintage finds, specialty plants and more at the Shop’s spring pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Marin Art and Garden Center at 30 Sir Francis Drake Blvd. in Ross. Free entry. For more information, go to maringarden.org. •...
MuseumsWallpaper*

Redesigned Carnavalet Museum celebrates Paris

The Carnavalet Museum has reopened its doors in the French capital after an extensive, four-year renovation, and it is a majestic celebration of the city of Paris – one achieved through a gentle touch that priotises respect and openness. The works, led by Chatillon Architectes, in association with Snøhetta and Nathalie Crinière’s Agence NC, focus on ‘magnifying the building’, explains the team. ‘[We had to] to reinvent everything, without changing anything.’
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Things to do in the Attleboro area and beyond

Blues artist Danielle Miraglia will kick off the outdoor live concert series this Saturday evening, May 22, at Mass Music & Arts Society, 888 South Main St., Mansfield. Miraglia, promoters say, “comes armed with a strong steady thumb on an old Gibson and an infectious stomp-box rhythm with tunes ranging from heart-felt to socially conscious that will move both your heart and hips.” Her latest, “Bright Shining Stars” debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard Blues Charts. All COVID guidelines will be followed for the seated show. It’s not a drive-in, so bring your chair. Tickets to the show are $20. A large outdoor tent will be provided if it rains and beer, wine and limited “cookout food” will be available. To order, go to https://mmas.org/danielle-miraglia-may-22-2021/.
Denver, COWestword

Eight Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

As the city continues to open up, the Town Hall Arts Center joins the lineup of venues offering live, in-person theater. But there's plenty to do online, too. Check our list of free events, as well as our guide to art attractions around town. Then keep reading for the best eight ticketed activities this weekend:
Louisiana StatePosted by
HOT 107.9

Fun Things to do in Louisiana This Weekend

Summer is right around the corner, and even though there are still a few things that won't go on as planned due to the pandemic, we are ready to get outside and enjoy our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

WorldCat: Your One-Stop Library Catalog

When your local library does not have the book you want in their collection, what do you do? For most folks, particularly if they’re searching without the aid of a library staff member, the go-to solution is to purchase the book. But even then, costs can sometimes be prohibitively expensive or unjustifiable. Fortunately, many libraries (including public, academic, special, and beyond) participate in interlibrary loan (ILL). ILL enables patrons to borrow books from other libraries with their library acting as a sort of proxy. Depending on the library, yours might charge for this service to cover the liability of checking out a book from an unrelated library and the cost of shipping, but these fees are typically far less than the cost of the book. Beyond this, some library lovers are lucky enough to live in a reciprocal area, which allows them to hold library cards (often for free) at nearby systems thanks to an agreement amongst participating libraries. And, even beyond this, some libraries allow users who don’t live in the area to pay for the membership that is free to those in their community. But back to our dilemma — the book you want is not at your library and you aren’t interested in purchasing it. How can you find out where the book is available to borrow? In a word, WorldCat.
Books & Literaturewylienews.com

Little Free Libraries promote literacy for children

Throughout the U.S., little box-like structures are popping up in neighborhoods, parks and school – anywhere people gather – to offer free reading material. For many, those little boxes packed with books hold the key to promoting literacy for children and adults who otherwise may not have access to a library.
Detroit, MIcollegeforcreativestudies.edu

CCSXGraduate Programs

CCS prepares students to enter a global economy in which creativity shapes better communities and societies. Here, creative minds explore and thrive. Students who pursue a master’s degree from CCS advance their creative practices and develop as critical thinkers, while gaining expertise and knowledge to enhance their career opportunities. The...
Southport, MEboothbayregister.com

Hendrick’s Hill Museum to reopen this summer

Hendrick’s Hill Museum in Southport has announced it will reopen under new COVID-19 guidelines this summer. From July 1 to Sept. 4, the museum will be open every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last year, due to the pandemic, the museum closed to the public for the first time in its 32-year history.
Musicnurseryworld.co.uk

Your outdoor calendar: June

Children should be physically active for at least three hours each day – and of course outdoors is the perfect place for this to happen. The British Heart Foundation has an excellent booklet outlining approaches for non-walking and walking children – search online for ‘BHF Early Movers 0-5’ and the PDF should come up as the first result.
Detroit, MIcollegeforcreativestudies.edu

COLOR & MATERIALS DESIGN

The curriculum invites students to discover a culture and mindset where forward-thinking innovative color and materials practices can thrive. Using the classifications of colors, materials and finishes students learn to create meaning between products and experiences and their user or audience. Graduates of the College’s MFA program in Color and Materials Design work in both the physical and digital spaces to advance ideas through research, hands-on experimentation and use of state-of-the-art facilities.
Visual Artbaltimoregaylife.com

Queen Maxima opens a children’s exhibition at the Groninger Museum

Divided into twelve rooms, the artworks of twelve artists from the Netherlands and abroad can be seen. Four of them come from Groningen or have connections to the county. These are Chantala Pletter, Harry Arling, Lambert Camps and Sandra de Groot. The Children’s Biennial may make its debut in the Netherlands, but the idea came from Singapore. At the Groninger Museum, you can also see three artworks that were also present in Singapore.
Visual ArtJournal & Sunday Journal

Bridge Gallery to hold Frank "Tico" Herrera exhibit

The Bridge Gallery will exhibit a retrospective of the photography of Frank “Tico” Herrera June 23 to July 3. The award-winning area photographer, who passed away Feb. 6, pursued a career in photodocumentary work since 1968. Between teaching stints at the Corcoran School of Art and Shepherd University he also...
Bozeman, MTIndependent Record

Doing the right thing at delightful Tanoshii

There’s delight to be slurped up on East Main Street in Bozeman. Chef Daniel Wendell of The Food Studio, a catering and special events venue, quietly opened Tanoshii a few weeks ago. In Japanese, tanoshii means delightful or pleasant. Wendell had hoped to open this Japanese soul food restaurant last year, but the COVID pandemic delayed the restaurant’s debut until recently.
Rochester, NYvisitrochester.com

Things To Do This Summer In Rochester, NY

Rochester, NY is filled with fun activities that will have you out exploring this summer. Check out this list of 30 things to do and to add to your summer bucket list. Cumming Nature Center | Genesee Country Village & Museum Nature Center | Rochester + Monroe County Parks. 3....