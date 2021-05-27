Things To Do

When your local library does not have the book you want in their collection, what do you do? For most folks, particularly if they’re searching without the aid of a library staff member, the go-to solution is to purchase the book. But even then, costs can sometimes be prohibitively expensive or unjustifiable. Fortunately, many libraries (including public, academic, special, and beyond) participate in interlibrary loan (ILL). ILL enables patrons to borrow books from other libraries with their library acting as a sort of proxy. Depending on the library, yours might charge for this service to cover the liability of checking out a book from an unrelated library and the cost of shipping, but these fees are typically far less than the cost of the book. Beyond this, some library lovers are lucky enough to live in a reciprocal area, which allows them to hold library cards (often for free) at nearby systems thanks to an agreement amongst participating libraries. And, even beyond this, some libraries allow users who don’t live in the area to pay for the membership that is free to those in their community. But back to our dilemma — the book you want is not at your library and you aren’t interested in purchasing it. How can you find out where the book is available to borrow? In a word, WorldCat.