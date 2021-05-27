Tractive Raises $35 Million

(PRESS RELEASE) SEATTLE / PASCHING, AUSTRIA — Tractive, the most trusted GPS device in the world for providing round-the-clock, real-time location tracking for dogs and cats, announced that it has closed $35 million in growth funding led by Guidepost Growth Equity. The investment will accelerate innovation and adoption of the company’s industry-leading pet tracking device, which currently serves over 400,000 active subscribers across 175 countries, the largest network in the world. Guidepost General Partner, Chris Cavanagh, and consumer subscription model expert and former Ancestry and Lynda.com executive, Andrew Wait, will join Tractive’s board of directors. Entrepreneur and former Chairman and CEO of Partner in Pet Food, Attila Balogh, also participated in the investment — the company’s first since it began selling devices in 2013, as Tractive has been cash flow positive since inception.