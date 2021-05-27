Treating Dementia With Cannabis: What Patients And Caregivers Should Know

In a memoir about caring for her husband, who had Alzheimer's disease, Lela Knox Shanks recalls that he once shouted at her, "Get out of here! You're an impostor trying to break up my marriage!" Afraid for her safety, she ran out the back door, sat in the sun, and cried, trying to figure out what to do. After 30 minutes or so, she tapped hesitantly at the back door. Her husband opened it, and exclaimed in relief. "Where have you been?" he cried. "I've been looking all over for you. I was just getting ready to call the police and report you as missing."