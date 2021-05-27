Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Treating Dementia With Cannabis: What Patients And Caregivers Should Know

By Kate-Madonna Hindes
thefreshtoast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile more research is needed, there are some promising results indicating that patients affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia may benefit from using medical cannabis. For anyone going through the aging process, the thought of forgetting their life or precious memories associated with loves ones can be debilitating. But new studies on dementia and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) are finding surprising new ways to raise quality-of-life in the later years and what medicines can help patients experiencing the debilitating disease — right now.

thefreshtoast.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Cannabis#Alzheimer#Medical Marijuana#Mild Cognitive Impairment#Mci#Thc#Memory Loss Disease#Placebo#Memory Function#Cbd#Memory Loss#Normal#Nabilone Treatment#Quality Of Life#Agitation#Canada#Czech Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Lose This Feeling, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia, Study Says

The earliest signs of dementia may not necessarily show up as the kinds of symptoms you might expect. In fact, some red flags that may present themselves when the condition first begins to develop can sometimes be mistaken for another ailment. But according to a study, it may be an early sign of dementia if you lose this one feeling. Read on to see which symptom you should be aware of.
ScienceEatingWell

The #1 Thing Women Should Never Do if They Want To Prevent Dementia, According to Science

Keep your brain sharp by steering clear of this dangerous habit. It seems like almost every week, we're learning more about how important our lifestyle habits are for potentially preventing dementia (defined as a decline in mental ability that impacts daily life). Recently, researchers have discovered that walking three times per week, eating a berry-boosted diet and scoring more than six hours of sleep per night can make a serious impact on your brain health throughout your lifespan.
Healtharcamax.com

Cataracts And Cannabis: What’s The Connection?

With stigmas changing, more adults are turning to the medicinal benefits of CBD and marijuana to treat eye conditions like cataracts. “Studies have shown that THC, which is the active ingredient in cannabis, does help lower IOP in the eye for a certain period of time. Dr. Dotson performed various studies, where one study showed intraocular pressure dropping up to 40% using cannabis as a form of medicine.” — Healing the Eye Wellness Center.
Healthhealthday.com

Uncooperativeness and Alzheimer's

In a memoir about caring for her husband, who had Alzheimer's disease, Lela Knox Shanks recalls that he once shouted at her, "Get out of here! You're an impostor trying to break up my marriage!" Afraid for her safety, she ran out the back door, sat in the sun, and cried, trying to figure out what to do. After 30 minutes or so, she tapped hesitantly at the back door. Her husband opened it, and exclaimed in relief. "Where have you been?" he cried. "I've been looking all over for you. I was just getting ready to call the police and report you as missing."
Mental HealthPost-Bulletin

Stressed caregivers can make people with dementia more anxious

He still says the right words, but his body language shows his stress level is high and he’s becoming impatient, which is unlike him. I’m sure his stress is affecting Mom, too, and making her more anxious. That, of course, makes her harder to care for. I’ve mentioned this to him gently several times, but he gets angry with me when I do. How can I help them? — LR.
Diseases & Treatmentshealthday.com

Quiz: What Do You Know About Alzheimer's Disease?

1. Alzheimer's disease is the same as dementia and is a natural part of the aging process. 2. How many people in the United States are thought to suffer from Alzheimer's disease?. a. Around a million. b. Around 5 million. c. Around 25 million. d. Around 40 million. 3. Which...
Diseases & Treatmentsgolatinos.net

Signs and symptoms of dementia

The signs and symptoms of dementia are typically categorized as being in one of three stages: early stage, middle stage and late stage. Dementia is a global issue that affects people’s daily lives in myriad ways. According to the World Health Organization, dementia is a syndrome marked by deterioration in memory, thinking and behavior. That deterioration affects dementia patients’ ability to perform everyday activities, potentially robbing them of their independence.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
AHA News

Is it normal aging or early signs of dementia?

Misplacing keys. Forgetting names. Struggling to find the right word. Walking into a room and forgetting why. Are these early signs of dementia? Or normal signs of aging?. It all depends on the circumstances, health experts say. To distinguish between changes associated with typical aging and concerning signs of cognitive loss requires a deeper look.
Diseases & Treatmentstownline.org

FOR YOUR HEALTH: New Hope for People with Alzheimer’s Disease

(NAPSI)—There could be promising news for the more than six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and the people who care for them. Although nearly one in every three people will eventually be afflicted and it’s the third leading cause of death of older adults in the U.S. (surpassed only by heart disease and cancer in non-pandemic years), there may be effective treatments on the horizon.
MusicMedical News Today

Dementia: Active music making helps thinking and memory

Research suggests that music may be of benefit to older adults with cognitive impairment. Existing studies encompass both listening to and active participation in music, which is the focus of a new study from the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt), PA. The new study is a meta-analysis of earlier research. Previous...
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

Blood Sugar Highs and Lows Linked to Greater Dementia Risk in Type 1 Diabetes

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE UNTIL 4 P.M. ET, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2, 2021. Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS - Older people with type 1 diabetes who have been to the hospital at some point for both low and high blood sugar levels may be at six times greater risk for developing dementia years later. The research is published in the June 2, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study also found that people with type 1 diabetes who visit the hospital for just one of the blood sugar extremes may also be at greater risk for developing dementia.
Medical & Biotechpharmacytimes.com

What Pharmacists Should Know About Drug Diversion

During a recent roundtable discussion, industry leaders shared frontline insights on the biggest drug diversion challenges. Ninety-two percent of hospital executives and providers surveyed by the BD Institute for Medication Management Excellence are optimistic that drug diversion can be controlled with adequate resources and attention. Yet it is no secret that drug diversion remains a multi-faceted, pervasive challenge that can endanger patients and clinicians, and even lead to financial penalties and reputational damage to health care systems.