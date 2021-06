A man in Flying Dust First Nation is recovering after a fire outside is home required emergency services to battle the blaze. Melvin Gladue stated he was inside his home when he began to smell smoke. When he exited his house, he initially thought his neighbours may have been enjoying a bonfire in the empty lot between his residence and his neighbours home. He mentioned the empty lot was typically used to accommodate guests and gatherings. That’s when Gladue said he became aware of the fire.