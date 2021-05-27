Synthpop Duo Touchy Creates A “Secret Melody” From Outer Space!
This year the historical missions to Mars made us dream again with space. So, let’s enjoy together a trip through the cosmos with Synthpop duo Touchy. The official music video for their debut single “Secret Melody” transports you to a vast sea of stars. Actually, it’s so absorbing that keeps you on the very edge of your seat. Furthermore, the song itself glitters with exquisite synths and arpeggios. Somehow, they put into orbit the amazing sound of the 80s. Above all, the hypnotic drum machine groove is the cherry on the cake.www.electrowow.net