Synthpop Duo Touchy Creates A “Secret Melody” From Outer Space!

Meteorite is one of the most fascinating objects/materials you can find on Earth, even though it doesn’t come from Earth… They are pieces of debris from a comet, asteroid, or meteoroid, that originate in outer space and survive their passage through the atmosphere to reach the surface of Earth. So yes, these are made from one of the only material you can find on the surface of Earth, but that isn’t sourced from our own planet… and that is quite cool! And then comes the material itself. As for dials, brands almost always use so-called iron meteorites or ferrous meteorites, that consist overwhelmingly of an iron-nickel alloy known as meteoric iron and originate from cores of planetesimals.