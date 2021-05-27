Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Synthpop Duo Touchy Creates A “Secret Melody” From Outer Space!

By Erick Ycaza
electrowow.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year the historical missions to Mars made us dream again with space. So, let’s enjoy together a trip through the cosmos with Synthpop duo Touchy. The official music video for their debut single “Secret Melody” transports you to a vast sea of stars. Actually, it’s so absorbing that keeps you on the very edge of your seat. Furthermore, the song itself glitters with exquisite synths and arpeggios. Somehow, they put into orbit the amazing sound of the 80s. Above all, the hypnotic drum machine groove is the cherry on the cake.

www.electrowow.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outer Space#Mars#Earth#Asteroids#Sound Of Music#Music Stars#Heavy Music#Project Music#Video Music#Synthpop Duo Touchy#Secret Melody#Seductive Vocals#Song#Dreamy Atmospherics#Music Video#Mystery#Glamour#Edge#Orbit#Missions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Sciencewearecult.rocks

‘They Came From Beyond Space’

❉ More than a little silly, Milton Subotsky’s sci-fi caper serves as the midpoint in the evolution of British sci-fi…. When a shower of meteorites land in a curious V formation on some Cornish farmland, it’s up to American scientist Dr Curtis Temple (Robert Hutton) to investigate. Well, it would be if his doctor would allow him. You see, Temple has recently been in an automobile crash which has left him with a silver plate in his head. Heading down to Cornwall instead is Temple’s assistant (and also, his lover) Lee Mason (Jennifer Jayne) but, oh dear, she and her whole team only go and get possessed by the alien mental energy existing within the meteorites don’t they? I guess that’s what happens when you send a woman to do a man’s work eh, 1960s patriarchy?
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Lost in Space Music: Records That Explore the Outer Limits

Space music, space rock, kosmische Musik: these are all well-known genres that share a cosmic aesthetic—a sense of expansiveness meant to capture feelings of awe, mirroring our deep connection with the universe that surrounds us, and the thrill of space exploration and science fiction narratives. It’s music that offers fantasias of the final frontier.
AstronomyMonochrome Watches

From Outer Space – Some of the Coolest Watches With Meteorite Dial

Meteorite is one of the most fascinating objects/materials you can find on Earth, even though it doesn’t come from Earth… They are pieces of debris from a comet, asteroid, or meteoroid, that originate in outer space and survive their passage through the atmosphere to reach the surface of Earth. So yes, these are made from one of the only material you can find on the surface of Earth, but that isn’t sourced from our own planet… and that is quite cool! And then comes the material itself. As for dials, brands almost always use so-called iron meteorites or ferrous meteorites, that consist overwhelmingly of an iron-nickel alloy known as meteoric iron and originate from cores of planetesimals.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

WISDOM® Explores Outer Space in Fashion With "Nothing"

Hans Chyi, the founder of WISDOM® has just released new works of an outer space-inspired collection. As a crossover between Chinese calligraphy and fashion design, the “Nothing” collection is part of the “From Ink to Fashion Project” featuring artists and designers from Taiwan. The “No Boundaries” theme for this year...
Musicmelodyinter.com

DJ Neptune and Wande Coal Release Video for “Music Messiah” | Watch

DJ Neptune and Wande Coal have dropped the video for their latest collaboration, a potential hit titled “Music Messiah“. DJ Neptune announced the release of the video via his Instagram page on Tuesday, the 1st of June 2021. He shared a snippet from the music video and directed people to watch the full video via the link on his bio. He wrote;
MusicHypebae

TXT Drops 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' Studio Album With Lovesick Music Video

TXT (aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER), the five-member K-pop group under HYBE Corporation, has dropped their much-anticipated studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. The eight-track record is led by “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You),” a song featuring the quintet’s first-ever collaboration. Members Yeonjun, Soobin, Huening Kai, Taehyun and Beomgyu revealed...
Musicmetal-rules.com

Finland Prog Power Ultimatium New Music Video “(Don’t) Fear The Silence”

Finland power proggers Ultimatium are sharing their new music video “(Don’t) Fear The Silence” in support of their epic theme album “Virtuality” released this past November via Rockshots Records. Music Video – youtu.be/DfZgp-32Woo. The band comments on the track:. “(Don’t) Fear the Silence is the most beautiful and saddest song...
AstronomyPhys.org

Creating exotic 'outer space' ice in the lab

The search for life beyond Earth typically focuses on first looking for water, the basis for life as we know it. Whether the water is a gas, liquid, or solid, its presence and composition can tell researchers a lot about the planet, moon, comet, or asteroid on which it is detected and whether it could support life.
Musicmagneticmag.com

EP Review: ELKKA - Euphoric Melodies

London based producer, DJ and label boss ELKKA, real name Emma Kirby, has released her new EP Euphoric Melodies. The co-founder of femme culture, a record label and collective born out of the desire to champion women and non-binary DJ’s, she creates a group of tracks that live up to the EP title.
AstronomyESA Blog Navigator

Great Wall of China from space

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet is spending six months on the International Space Station as part of his second mission "Alpha". In his free time, like many astronauts, he enjoys looking out of the Cupola windows at Earth. This collage of pictures shows the Great Wall of China, but it is hard to see, zoom in an explore to see if you spot it.
Drinks959theriver.com

Researchers Launch Project to Determine If Wine Can Be Made In Outer Space

In humankind’s ongoing quest to acquire as much useless information as possible, a group of California winemakers has launched a supply of grape juice into space to determine whether it will ferment into wine without the benefit of gravity. The grape juice, from Lodi’s Michael David Winery, was sent to...
Musicwnypapers.com

Synthpop icons Information Society return with 'ODDfellows'

One of electronic music's most influential bands, Information Society (or INSOC as they are affectionately known) return with “ODDfellows.” The digital release date is Aug. 6, 2021 (Hakatak International). A CD/vinyl release date is TBA. (Negative Gain Records). The albums is described as one of the band’s most diverse and...
Lifestyletetongravity.com

Creating Space for All Kinds of Bodies in the Outdoors

When you don’t create gear for all types of athletes, it creates barriers. This is something that Ash Manning knows first hand. As a plus-sized raft guide, hiker, and athlete she constantly struggles with finding gear that suits her needs in the outdoors. Beyond being a major inconvenience, it quickly becomes a safety issue. Not having a proper flotation device or drysuit can mean the difference between life or death. Rather than stay silent, Manning is speaking up with hopes of addressing toxic stigmas in the outdoors around “ideal body types”. Her latest short film with Astral Footwear shares her powerful story while challenging the outdoor industry to do better. As she puts it best “the shape of my body doesn’t matter to the mountains, the white water, or the rocks...this is your space, too.”
Interior Designaspiremetro.com

Create A Stunning Outdoor Space This Summer With These Tips

Designer Chris Barrett approaches an outdoor space the same way she would an indoor space – determining the functions of the area first, and making sure the decor, lighting and extras unique to her clients follow suit. Before we dive into summer, we checked in with Chris to get a few tips on creating the best possible outdoor space.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
LATACO

Reyna Tropical Aims To Revolutionize Latinx Music By Creating Their Own Space

Subscribe to our Spotify playlist to hear all of the artists we’ve profiled for Taco de Sonido. The story begins after a 5 AM DJ session. Two artists, Sumohair and Fabi Reyna, who make up the electro-world pop duo Reyna Tropical made a celestial connection in the wee small hours of the morning when they decided to start making music together. “We come from two different worlds,” Reyna recalls. Her counterpart Sumo aka Nectali Díaz is based out of Los Angeles, and Fabi lives in Portland, yet despite the distance between them they sought to create something new. They found themselves bonded through their love of psychedelic cumbia sounds, which the duo found on the seminal compilation series The Roots of Chicha.
Entertainmentmultihousingnews.com

Creating Space With Meaning

“Every project is an opportunity,” Amy Cheever, Cuningham’s associate principal, told Multi-Housing News Senior Editor Laura Calugar in the latest episode of our Mission Success: Women in Multifamily podcast series. In a laid-back discussion on architecture, thoughtful design solutions and the power of diverse teams, Cheever admits that her favorite part is seeing how residents interact with the spaces she and her colleagues design for them.
Las Vegas, NV963kklz.com

Martino’s Mystery Melody

Tune in to 96.3 KKLZ at 4:10pm today for your chance to win tickets to see comedian SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO!. He returns to Wynn Las Vegas with the “Nobody Does This Tour” this Father’s Day Weekend! Tickets are on sale now!. @. Follow us!!. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kklz963/. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kklz963/
ScienceCosmos

Spotting coral bleaching from space

A world-first space-based coral reef monitoring project has just got off the ground – literally. The Allen Coral Atlas project is now using high-resolution satellites to scan nearly a quarter of a million reefs across the globe – from space – to monitor coral-killing bleaching events in real-time. “The current...