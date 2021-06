The F-150 Lightning pick-up truck unveiled by Ford this week could spur efforts by the Biden administration to make electric vehicles mainstream in the U.S. At $39,974 for the base model, which can travel up to 230 miles on a full charge, the F-150 Lightning will cost slightly less than the Tesla Model 3, the bestselling electric vehicle (EV) in the country, a competitive price for drivers looking for a rugged, all-terrain vehicle that can tow and haul plenty of cargo. On top of that, Ford said the truck’s 1,800-pound lithium-ion battery can do something very cool: power a house for up to three days.