COVID-19: Hancock denies lying after Cummings claims health secretary should have been sacked for dishonesty

Matt Hancock has advised people to be “careful” when hugging others after restrictions on physical contact are lifted on Monday.The health secretary confirmed that he plans to hug his parents when the curb is ended after more than a year, but said he would do it outside in order to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.Experts say that hugging should be restricted to small numbers of people - probably family members and close friends - and should be kept brief to improve safety.People should hug outside or in well-ventilated areas with their faces turned away from one another and should...