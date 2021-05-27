Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19: Hancock denies lying after Cummings claims health secretary should have been sacked for dishonesty

goqradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth Secretary Matt Hancock has denied claims he lied about the COVID pandemic after a scathing attack by Dominic Cummings, saying "we have been straight with people". Mr Hancock said: "These allegations that were put yesterday… are serious allegations and I welcome the opportunity to come to the house to put formally on the record that these unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true.

www.goqradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vallance
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Dishonesty#Uk#State Secretary#Private Secretary#Press Secretary#Cabinet Secretary#Covid#House#British#Sky News 2021#Mr Cummings#Mr Hancock#Honesty#Attack#Shields#Questions#Care#Multiple Occasions#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Lifestylekentlive.news

Matt Hancock issues 'clear' advice on travelling to 'amber' list countries

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has issued 'clear' advice to people considering travelling to countries on the UK's amber list. Conservative former health secretary Jeremy Hunt asked for “absolute clarity” on the amber list, asking in the Commons: “Should all of our constituents go on holiday to countries on that amber list even when it is no longer illegal?”
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
WorldThe Guardian

Hancock: most Bolton Covid patients eligible for jab but haven’t had it

The majority of people in hospital with Covid in Bolton were eligible for the vaccine but have not had it, Matt Hancock has said, saying that health authorities would go “door-to-door” offering jabs. His comments came as concern mounted over increased cases of the B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India,...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Boris Johson's position will be 'untenable' if he has broken ministerial code over 'wallpapergate', warns Gordon Brown as Dominic Cummings surfaces for the first time since revealing he told PM that No11 flat makeover plan might be illegal

Boris Johnson's position will be 'untenable' if he has broken the ministerial code over 'wallpapergate', Gordon Brown warned today. The Labour former PM waded into the row after ministers again refused to say whether Mr Johnson will quit if inquiries find he had breached conduct rules. The premier has dismissed...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Hug ‘carefully’ when restrictions on physical contact are lifted, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has advised people to be “careful” when hugging others after restrictions on physical contact are lifted on Monday.The health secretary confirmed that he plans to hug his parents when the curb is ended after more than a year, but said he would do it outside in order to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.Experts say that hugging should be restricted to small numbers of people - probably family members and close friends - and should be kept brief to improve safety.People should hug outside or in well-ventilated areas with their faces turned away from one another and should...
WorldBBC

Covid: Hancock confident jab works against Indian variant

The UK has "increasing confidence" that Covid-19 vaccines work against the Indian variant of the virus, the health secretary has said. Scientists believe that the variant is more transmissible and cases of it nearly tripled to 1,313 in the past week in England. But Matt Hancock said early lab data...
WorldThe Guardian

Boris Johnson’s big gamble on Covid-19 public inquiry

When Boris Johnson let slip to the Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, on Tuesday that he would kick off a Covid inquiry in the current session of parliament, it initially appeared to be an off-the-cuff remark. But as he prepared to give MPs a “Covid update” on Wednesday, it became...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Localised lockdowns not ruled out in response to Indian variant of Covid, says Matt Hancock

Ministers have not ruled out a return to localised lockdowns in response to the upsurge in the Indian variant of Covid-19 in the UK, health secretary Matt Hancock has said.Mr Hancock told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday that he “very much hopes” that the planned national removal of England-wide restrictions will go ahead on 21 June, but said it was too early to say whether it is safe to go ahead.The health secretary said that early results from tests at Oxford University gave “a high degree of confidence” that vaccines work against the B1.617.2 strain of Covid-19.But he...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Indian Covid variant cases leap by 1,000 in just four days as decision on scrapping social distancing rules is shelved

The number of cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 has leapt by 1,000 in just four days, it was revealed, as the surge forced Boris Johnson to shelve a decision on scrapping social distancing rules.The strain is now “dominant” in the Lancashire hotspots of Bolton and Blackburn, Matt Hancock said, warning: “Cases there have doubled in the last week and are rising in all age groups.”The increase – from 1,313 to 2,323 confirmed cases since last Thursday, a rise of 77 per cent – came as Labour condemned a “catastrophic misstep” in failing to slam restrictions on travel...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Hancock urges people to get the jab as Indian variant surges in Bolton

People aged 36 and 37 are to be offered the coronavirus vaccine from this week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced, as he appealed to people to get the jab. In a Commons statement, Mr Hancock said there were now 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant in the UK – of which 483 were in Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen.
WorldBBC

Covid: Indian variant cases in 86 council areas - Hancock

There are now 86 local authorities with five or more confirmed cases of the Indian Covid variant, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said. "This isn't just about Bolton and Blackburn," he said, referring to the areas seeing a spike in cases. It comes as millions of people can now enjoy...
Worldkentlive.news

Updates as Matt Hancock gives statement on India covid variant action

Matt Hancock has updated MPs on the latest steps the Government is taking to halt the spread of the India Covid-19 coronavirus variant in the UK. The Health Secretary delivered the update in the House of Commons. We've been covering the statement live, as it happened. He's told the House...