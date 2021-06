Ticks are already having a banner year in Connecticut. This is especially evident with our pets as we pull off multiple ticks a day. The last few years have been relatively quiet but now the American dog ticks and Deer ticks, or Black-legged tick, have rebounded in our area. New species have recently been reported in southern Connecticut with the appearance of the Asian long-horned tick, the Gulf coast tick, and the Lone star tick. The big, and fast, American dog ticks can potentially spread Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. The three new ticks are also disease vectors that can transmit serious illnesses to pets and livestock as well as humans. These diseases include ehrlichia, rickettsial infections, and tularemia.