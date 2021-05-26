Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Marcia Latta warns of the the dangers of skin cancer

Beacon
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Op-Ed is provided by Marcia Latta, the wife of Congressmen Bob Latta. Her father suffered from skin cancers, and she provides tips to prevent the common, but dangerous cancer. Anyone can get skin cancer, regardless of skin color, age or gender. My father battled melanoma for many years and...

www.thebeacon.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Latta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Care#Cancer Prevention#Skin Cancers#Americans#Ubf#Uv#Spf#Abcde#Asymmetry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsCentral Kentucky News-Journal

Preventing skin cancer

The sun is vital for farmers’ careers and livelihoods, but the sun’s powerful rays do not always shine to your benefit. Since you spend most of your time outdoors, you are at increased risk of getting not just a suntan but also sunburns and skin cancers when compared to other segments of the population.
Gilbert, PATimes News

LVHN dermatologist talks about skin cancer

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. Nearly 20 people die every day from the disease, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Dr. Stephen Schleicher, a dermatologist with Lehigh Valley Health Network with offices in Sugarloaf, Gilbert and Bethlehem, said about 2...
Skin Carethesaxon.org

Self-examination and healthy habits in sun exposure key in skin cancer

Over the years the incidence of skin cancer continues to increase throughout the world. According to the report of Euromelanoma and the survey carried out by the Global Coalition for the Advocacy of the Melanoma PatientIn the last 10 years, this type of skin cancer has increased by almost 50%, reaching more than 287,000 cases worldwide, with more than 60,000 deaths a year.
Cancerfloridasunreview.com

Skin Cancer Diagnosis Is About To Undergo A Revolution

When Ofir Aharon was finishing his PhD in electro-optics engineering, his mother was diagnosed with melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. He decided to channel his knowledge into inventing a potentially lifesaving device that could detect unique patterns of light movements in the skin before visible signs such as changes in pigmentation show up on the surface.
Beauty & FashionBBC

My beautician saved my life from deadly skin cancer

Seonag MacKinnon was unaware she had a "mark" on the back of her thigh when she went for a Mother's Day massage at a beautician's in Edinburgh. She had been given a voucher for the pamper treatment by her children. But when therapist Dominika Lachowicz found the suspicious mark on...
Texas StatePosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Skin Cancer Risk in Texas is Scary-High

This weekend is going to be a scorcher and it's going to feel like the sun is burning a hole right through us, and maybe it is. You won't believe how high Texas ranks when it comes to skin cancer risk. When I think of states where the sun's rays...
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Many ‘High-Risk’ Americans Unconcerned About Skin Cancer: Poll

Last Updated: June 18, 2021. FRIDAY, June 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's long been known the sun's rays can cause skin cancer. But a new poll shows that only about 30% of American adults say they're concerned about developing skin cancer — even though nearly 70% have at least one risk factor for the disease.
Hattiesburg, MSWDAM-TV

Local health experts give insight on skin cancer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Local medical experts are providing some insight into the disease. William Waller, M.D., F.A.A.D., is a dermatologist with Hattiesburg Clinic, and he says he...
Farmington, CTEyewitness News

Protect Yourself from Skin Cancer

Scot met up with a man who was treated for skin cancer at the Uconn Health Center in Farmington. Doctors are sharing some warnings and symptoms to look out for. To learn more visit https://health.uconn.edu/dermatology.
Cancerava360.com

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals He Had a ‘Bit of Skin Cancer’ Removed

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is reminding people to keep up with their skin cancer screenings and sun protection after a skin cancer scare. In a new Instagram post, the actor shared a photo of himself at the office of his dermatologist after getting a cancerous mole removed. “Reminder to stay up...
Cancerjidonline.org

Increased risk of skin cancer in 1851 long-term retinoblastoma survivors

Hereditary retinoblastoma patients are at risk for developing cutaneous melanoma, but little is known about the role of sun exposure or other factors, and incidence of non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) is poorly understood. We investigated the incidence of melanoma and NMSC in a cohort of 1851 white, long-term retinoblastoma survivors (1020 hereditary and 831 nonhereditary) diagnosed from 1914-2006. During follow-up through 2016, 33 hereditary and 7 nonhereditary survivors developed melanoma, and 26 hereditary and 9 nonhereditary survivors developed NMSC. Most NMSC were on the head/neck whereas melanomas were more broadly distributed with patterns similar to melanoma-prone families. For both outcomes, median age at diagnosis was ∼20 years younger among hereditary than nonhereditary survivors. Fifty years following retinoblastoma diagnosis, the cumulative incidence in hereditary survivors was 4.5% for melanoma and 3.7% for NMSC; for nonhereditary survivors, it was 0.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Sun sensitivity and phenotypic characteristics generally did not vary by skin cancer status. Hereditary retinoblastoma survivors have an increased risk for melanoma and NMSC that occurred earlier compared with nonhereditary survivors, likely reflecting genetic factors. These findings among white retinoblastoma survivors support consensus-based recommendations for skin cancer screening and sun protection starting at young ages and continuing long-term.
Skin CarePosted by
MyTexasDaily

Why you shouldn’t delay skin cancer screening

(BPT) - This summer, as more Americans become vaccinated and temperatures rise, you may be ready to break quarantine and head outside. But this year, it’s more important than ever to remember to prioritize your skin’s health. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology...
Skin CarePosted by
Rutherford Source

Mohs Micrographic Surgery: The Gold Standard for Skin Cancer Treatment

Lots of thoughts run through your head when you get any cancer diagnosis. It’s only natural. Once you process your diagnosis, it’s important to communicate your concerns, goals and expectations with your treating physician. In the case of skin cancer, your treating physician is usually a dermatologist. These highly trained doctors are skilled in evaluating what kind of skin cancer you have (it’s not all the same), the stage of the cancer, and the best way to treat it.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Trinity Health to host skin cancer screening

Trinity Health will host a free Melanoma/Skin Cancer Screening for the public Wednesday, June 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. The screening event will be held at the Trinity CancerCare Center at Town & Country Center in Minot. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S.,...
Skin Carefoxnebraska.com

Sunburns and skin cancer, what you can do to lower your risk

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and worldwide, that's according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Experts say if you catch it early enough, there's a cure rate of over 95 percent for the three most common skin cancers. One in five Americans will develop skin...
Cancerkentlive.news

Rates of melanoma skin cancer rising faster in men than women

Rates of melanoma skin cancer are rising faster in men than women, according to new data. Figures analysed by Cancer Research UK show that while UK rates for women have risen by 30% over 10 years, they have increased by 47% for men. There has also been an 8% increase...
West Covina, CAspectrumnews1.com

Skin cancer patient urges Southern Californians to protect themselves from sun

WEST CONVINA, Calif. — West Covina resident Shalone Javier has skin covered by tattoos. Yet a few years ago, there was a circular patch on her leg that she had never seen. “I noticed a spot had appeared on the outer thigh of my left leg, and it was tiny like a pinhole flesh with the skin,” Javier said. “Within two weeks, it had started to grow.”