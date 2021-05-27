Matt Rollings Moves From the Liner Notes to the Marquee With Mosaic
He’s been one of the top session musicians in Nashville for three-plus decades. His name has appeared on the back (or on the inside) of more than a thousand albums, usually in some variation on this phrase: “Piano: Matt Rollings.” But with his first solo album since 1990, Rollings’ name is now on the front of the record. The new record was released on streaming services last year, but it was only this month that it was released on vinyl. And there it is: a black-and-white photo of his fingers on the keyboard, the title Mosaic in big blue letters, and his own name in orange.www.nashvillescene.com