Ohio continues to see increased uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine following the announcement of the Ohio Vax-a-Million promotion. From May 14-19 as compared to May 7-May 12, vaccinations in Ohio increased 94% among those 16 and 17 years old, 46% among those 18 and 19 years old, and 55 % among those between 20 and 49 years old.