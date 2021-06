China trying to ‘seize management’ of multilateral organisations, UK report says. China and different nations have been trying to “seize management” of strategically essential worldwide organisations in order that they may very well be “weaponised”, a brand new report by the UK parliament’s influential Overseas Affairs Committee stated.The report, revealed Thursday, accused China specifically of “bullying” states to again their place or their candidates for prime jobs, utilizing measures together with monetary leverage “to shift insurance policies away from the cooperation the organisations have been created to advertise”. The…