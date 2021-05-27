Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

EU calls on Iran to review sentencing of female activist

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The European Union on Thursday called on Iran to review a case of a prominent female human rights activist who was sentenced to 30 months in prison and 80 lashes on charges of protesting against the killing of protesters during the country's 2019 unrest. A...

www.startribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
Person
Andrei Sakharov
Person
Shirin Ebadi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#Iranian Authorities#Sentencing#Eu#The European Union#Revolutionary Court#Review#Imprisonment#Prison#Jail#Tehran#Crimes#Unprecedented Protests#Harsh Crackdowns#Protesters#Propaganda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
World
News Break
Society
Place
Dubai
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Protests
Related
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two rights activist is sentenced to 80 lashes and 30 months in jail in Iran for criticising the death penalty and accusing prison guards of torture

A prominent Iranian rights activist has been sentenced to 80 lashes and 30 months in prison after she criticised the death penalty and accusing prison officials of 'torture and harassment'. Narges Mohammadi, 49, a journalist, was handed the sentence after being found guilty of 'propaganda against the system' of the...
WorldStars and Stripes

EU envoy confident deal to revive Iran nuclear pact is close

Iran and the U.S. are close to a deal that will revive the 2015 nuclear accord, the European Union's deputy foreign envoy said after the latest talks in Vienna, in the clearest sign yet of major progress toward ending a confrontation that's convulsed the Persian Gulf. The possibility of a...
PoliticsArkansas Online

EU diplomats call for Israeli-Palestinian cease-fire

BRUSSELS -- European Union foreign ministers called Tuesday for a cease-fire to end days of heavy fighting between the Israeli armed forces and Palestinian militants, but said that a longer-term political solution must be found to end decades of conflict between them. After a chairing the videoconference meeting, EU foreign...
Advocacymilwaukeesun.com

Activists urge EU states to suspend extradition treaty

Munich [Germany], May 21 (ANI): A total of 55 activists in exile have called for "urgent coordinated action" to suspend all bilateral extradition agreements between the EU Member States and China, to "protect the freedom of movement, association, and speech for all."In a letter addressed to the President of the European Council, and the President of the European Commission, the activists from Hong Kong, Tibet, and mainland China said that extradition treaties with China play a key role in the country's effort to export its regime of "political terror overseas.""Not only do the Bilateral Extradition Treaties with the PRC legitimize a judicial system that does not respect any of the due process standards prescribed by international law, but they also play a key role in the CCP's effort to export its regime of political terror overseas," the letter read.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EU envoy upbeat on Iran nuclear talks, European powers prudent

The EU official leading talks to revive Iran's nuclear deal said on Wednesday he was confident a deal would be reached as the negotiations adjourned, although European diplomats said success was not guaranteed with very difficult issues remaining. The talks resumed in Vienna on May 7 with the remaining parties...
WorldInternational Business Times

Activists Call For New Probe Into Killings Of Turkish Journalists

Media rights groups on Sunday urged Turkish authorities to investigate explosive allegations by a mafia boss about the high-profile killings of two journalists in the 1990s. Sedat Peker, an underworld mobster exiled abroad, has accused members of the government and the ruling AKP party of corruption and various crimes in a series of YouTube posts over the past three weeks.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Blinken calls for release of activist detained by Belarus

Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Belarus' diversion of a commercial plane and subsequent arrest of opposition leader Raman Pratasevich in a statement Sunday, and called for Pratasevich's "immediate release." State of play: Blinken said the U.S. is working with its partners to coordinate a response and he supports the...
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Waltz Calls Iran Deal ‘Negotiating Malpractice’

Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R) has been vocal of his disapproval of President Joe Biden’s (D) work in office, especially his handling of foreign affairs. From questioning his leadership in the White House to casting doubt on the President’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan on September 11th, the Florida lawmaker is now warning that the President’s Iran deal could negatively impact the United States in regards to its National Security. The Green Beret turned Florida Congressman argued that “reviving a fatally flawed, outdated deal that strengthens the world’s top terrorist regime should not be President Biden’s objective.” Calling the deal “negotiating malpractice,” Waltz says that the President should focus on “strengthening U.S. national security and standing with our allies.”
Middle Easttrust.org

IAEA head calls Iran's nuclear programme "very concerning" - FT

ZURICH, May 26 (Reuters) - The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog agency called Iran's uranium enrichment programme "very concerning" in an interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday. Iran was enriching uranium at purity levels that "only countries making bombs are reaching", Rafael Grossi, director general of...
U.S. PoliticsGephardt Daily

EU, U.S. to punish Belarus over arrest of activist in forced landing

May 25 (UPI) — The European Union and the United States said Monday they will seek to impose punitive measures against the Lukashenko regime over its arrest of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich after his commercial flight en route from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday.
Violent CrimesPosted by
newschain

Belarusian activist stabs himself with pen while in court

A Belarusian activist has stabbed himself in the neck during a court hearing in Minsk to protest political repression and authorities’ threats to prosecute his relatives. Stsiapan Latypau used a pen to inflict the wound while he was sitting in court in a defendant’s cage on Tuesday, according to the Viasna human rights centre in Belarus.
AdvocacyArkansas Online

The world in brief

KAMPALA, Uganda -- Thousands of Ethiopians gathered in the nation's capital Sunday to protest outside pressure on the government over its war in Tigray. Protesters at the rally in Addis Ababa carried banners that criticized the United States and others in the international community who are voicing concern over atrocities in Tigray, where Ethiopian forces are hunting down the region's ousted and now-fugitive leaders. Troops from neighboring Eritrea are fighting on the side of Ethiopian government forces, in defiance of international calls for their withdrawal.
ProtestsVoice of America

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists Sentenced for 2019 Protests

MAE SOT, THAILAND - Several of Hong Kong's pro-democracy activists were again under the strain of the city's judicial system on Friday, after a court sentenced eight to prison for their role in protests two years ago. Ten pro-democracy activists, including Jimmy Lai, Lee Cheuk-Yan and Avery Ng, pleaded guilty...
WorldVoice of America

Belarus Arrest Chills Democratic Activists, Spurs Calls for Harsher Sanctions

The Belarusian democratic opposition and some Western governments are calling for harsher sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko's regime following the forced diversion in late May of an international airliner to arrest a Belarusian dissident blogger on board. Analysts warn if there is not a strong response, other authoritarian governments around the world might resort to the same tactic to arrest dissidents. VOA's Igor Tsikhanenka has more.
Protestsworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: World leaders rally in support of Israel war crimes probe by ICC

Efforts to interfere with the International Criminal Court’s investigation into Israel’s alleged war crimes have been slammed by more than 50 former prime ministers, foreign ministers, and senior international officials. Prominent figures from across Europe who have signed an open letter include the former NATO secretary-general Javier Solana and Hans Blix, former director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.