Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. A weak trough moves across the area today. This will trigger some scattered showers early in the afternoon. It begins in the west and continues to develop east by later afternoon. Then, another wave of energy moves through tomorrow with more afternoon scattered showers and storms. By Friday an upper-level ridge starts to move in over the Great Lakes with a dome of hot air. It will be unseasonably hot this weekend through most of next week.