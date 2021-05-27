Shannon McNally Turns Waylon Jennings to Her Own Purposes on The Waylon Sessions
“You have to have some charm to play classic country — you have to have respect for your instrument,” says Shannon McNally, who is talking to me on the phone about her new full-length The Waylon Sessions. The album features songs written and recorded by the great outlaw-country singer Waylon Jennings. I’m catching up with McNally as she’s making her way up I-55 out of Jackson, Miss., where she’s played a show, back home to Nashville by way of Memphis.www.nashvillescene.com